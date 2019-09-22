Home Magazine Voices

The Secret of Perfect Peace

The devotion and faith of those who seek refuge in God only to have their desires fulfilled will increase when things go their way, but if their desires are not fulfilled their faith will be lost.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Photo by Josh Boot on Unsplash

Even after seeking refuge in God, why is it that our sorrows do not go away? Why is it that God doesn’t fulfil our intense prayers?” Children, many people have such doubts. If sorrows in life increase, their faith shatters.It is unrealistic to believe that all of our desires will be fulfilled. Pleasure and pain, victory and failure—these are all are part and parcel of life.

The devotion and faith of those who seek refuge in God only to have their desires fulfilled will increase when things go their way, but if their desires are not fulfilled their faith will be lost. Children, how can God fulfil everyone’s desires? A doctor may pray, “I should get as many patients as possible.” At the same time, patients are praying, “Oh, God, please help me get better. Cure me of my disease!” If the doctor’s devotion is based on his prayers becoming fulfilled, won’t he lose his faith?

Once a person bought a funeral hearse. His daily prayer was that he should get more and more business. At the same time, isn’t everyone else praying that they never die?This world is filled with many such contradictions. So, it is impossible for everyone’s desires to be equally fulfilled. Still, in this world of contradictions, it is possible to live with peace and contentment. For this, all we have to do is understand the spiritual principles and live in accordance with them.

When we buy a machine, it will come with an instruction manual, describing how it works. If we read this manual, we will know how to correctly operate the machine. However, if we operate the machine without reading the manual, the machine won’t last long. In the same way, the scriptures and mahatmas teach us how to live in this world. If we put in effort to imbibe these principles, we will be able to move forward without feeling overburdened when difficult times arrive. Otherwise, sorrow and hopelessness will be our constant companions.

Many people seek refuge in God in hopes that their desires will be fulfilled. That is not love for God but love for the desired objects. If we rely on God only for the purpose of fulfilling our desires, we will never be free from sorrow. For this, we have to control our desires. True devotion and faith in God have to develop. If that happens, God will fulfil all of our true needs.

The various objects in a palace are but trifles and do not deserve our love. The king does. If we bring the king under our influence, we will gain access to everything in the treasury.We should not pray, “Oh, God, please give me job! Give me a house! Give me a child!” Our prayer should be, “Oh God, I want you alone. You should be mine!” Once we attain God—once we attain God’s grace—all the three worlds will be laid at our feet. However, in order for this to happen we need to make sure that all of our actions are good. Furthermore, our surrender should be perfect.

Then, no matter what happens in life, our inner peace and contentment will remain. Why? Because bliss comes from within, not from the external objects of the world. So, do not lose your happiness by becoming dependent upon them. We should be able to accept success and failure as blessings of God. For that, what is needed is the attitude of surrender.The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peace
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp