Indian Americans here are preparing to throw a red-carpet welcome to anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, during his two-week visit to the US, a kind of welcome, which has not been seen for a non-politician from India in recent times.

During his stay in the US, Hazare is scheduled to criss cross the country after leading India's Independence Day parade in New York to be attended by thousands of people, ring the bell at NASDAQ and have dinner with the South Carolina Governor Indian American Nikki Haley.

Hazare, 76, is schedule to arrive in New York on August 16.

He will visit the United Nations headquarters in New York, meet lawmakers at the Capitol Hill; besides interacting with students and academicians in San Francisco, Maryland, the University of Pennsylvania in Wharton and the Columbia University.

Not only Indian Americans are expected to see and listen to for the first time this anti-corruption Indian crusader, but also the mainstream Americans are eager to hear from him on his views on corruption. The American media too has made a beeline for an interview.

Hazare is visiting the United States at the invitation of Federation of Indian Associations, which organises the annual India Day Parade in New York, a landmark annual event of the New York City.

Hazare would lead the parade on August 18, which among others is attended by top American politicians, New York Mayor, lawmakers and who's who of the Indian American community in the US.

The annual event normally is lead by a Bollywood super star and for the first time in a several years a non-politician and non-film star has been invited to lead the parade.

On July 21, Hazare is expected to travel to Wharton for meetings at Knowledge at Wharton of the University of Pennsylvania. The next day, he is scheduled to spend the day in Washington for meetings with the US lawmakers.

Ahead of his visit to the Capitol Hill, Indian Americans from across the country have calling their respective lawmakers to meet the anti-corruption crusader from India.

On August 23 in San Francisco, he is expected to hold meetings with the TiE, and interact with students of Stanfdord, besides meeting with the Indian Americans in Los Angeles.

He will return home on August 28.