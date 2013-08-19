A taxi driver was shot dead by some suspected militants at Naran Konjin in Imphal West district of Manipur, police said Monday.



Asokram Janendra (33) was gunned down inside the taxi by the assailants who stopped him at a place on Imphal-Moreh national highway 39 and forced him to drive at Naran Konjin area, about 15 Kms south-east of here, Sunday.



Motive behind the crime was not known.