Terming any move to remove Justice(retd) A K Ganguly as chairman of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission a violation of the Right to Life and Liberty guaranteed by the Constitution, an NGO has written to the President and the PMO seeking "justice".

"Media trial and biased approach of feminist organisations have already pronounced Justice Ganguly guilty on a mere accusation of an intern. Removing him will violate the constitutional Right to Life and Liberty.

Ganguly has not been given a fair representation," said Amit Gupta, general secretary of National Coalition for Men (NCM).

"No FIR has been lodged in this matter yet, but an attack on his integrity, reputation and honour is on," he said.

"We have urged upon the President to look into the matter so that the pressure on the retired Supreme Court judge comes to an end," Gupta told PTI.

Quoting the Constitution, he said "The UN charter and Constitution of India make provisions for considering every human being 'innocent till proven guilty'. Why then Ganguly is subjected to such inhuman behavior and mental torture? This needs to stop immediately."

"Many have demanded Justice Ganguly's resignation, but none are keen in the real issue. The real issue is to bring out the truth. A fair probe is the need of the hour," Gupta added.