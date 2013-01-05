Home Nation

Police set to arrest Akbaruddin Owaisi

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is arriving in Hyderabad from London on Tuesday and state police are gearing up to tackle protests as the junior Owaisi is likely to be arrested for delivering anti-Hindu speeches.

Meanwhile, petitions against the MLA continued to pour in even as TV channels put out some photographs showing Akbaruddin’s having a good time in London.

Sources disclosed to Express that Akbar is reportedly in touch with his party leaders, particularly his elder brother and MIM president Asaduddin. Asaduddin is learnt to have left for Delhi on Friday.

Sources said Akbaruddin will be arriving on Tuesday, perhaps in the night. “He will not be arrested straight away. He will first be questioned and based on the evidence, the next step of arrest would follow,” sources said, adding that all steps are being taken, particularly in Hyderabad, in the event of his arrest.

After drawing flak for its inaction, the state police served notices on the legislator on Friday to appear before Adilabad and Nizamabad police where cases have been registered against him for inflammatory speeches in the two districts last month.

Police from Nirmal and Nizamabad II Town stations landed at Akbaruddin’s Banjara Hills residence in the early hours of Friday to serve notices on him. However, in the absence of Akbaruddin and his family members, they pasted the notices on the wall and left.

While Akbaruddin was asked to appear before Nirmal police on January 7, Nizamabad II Town police wanted him to appear on January 8 at 10.30 am. The notices mentioned the cases registered against Akbaruddin and said the police want to question him about the “facts and circumstances” of the case.

