Home Nation

Delhi to have more PCR vans, helplines

Published: 09th January 2013 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2013 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

PCR_vans_EPS
By IANS

In the wake of the December 16 gang-rape, the number of Police Control Room (PCR) vans and helplines will be increased in Delhi and schools will hire buses only after verifying the crew, an official statement from the home ministry said Wednesday.

The decision came after the first meeting of the special task force, headed by the home secretary, to look into the safety issues of women in Delhi and review the functioning of Delhi Police on an ongoing basis.

"It was agreed to increase the number of (PCR telephone) lines from 60 to 100," the statement said.

"The number of PCR vans was found inadequate and will be revised suitably to make them more proactive and responsive," it added.

The task force has set March 1 as the deadline for all public transport vehicles to get their crew verified by the Delhi Police, while Feb 1 is the deadline for buses operating with schools.

No vehicle would be allowed to ply on the roads of Delhi without complying with the guidelines, the task force said.

Global Positioning System (GPS) and CCTV cameras would also be installed in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and buses running under the cluster scheme by Feb 1 and March 1, respectively.

The task force was formed after an assurance given by Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde to parliament last month following an uproar over the torture and gang-rape of a young woman in a moving bus in the capital. The woman later died in a Singapore hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp