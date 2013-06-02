He might have stepped aside but BCCI President N Srinivasan remained a combative man after the Board's Emergent Working Committee meeting, insisting that not a single member asked him to resign during the "smooth" discussion here today.



"After discussions, I announced I will not discharge my duty till the probe is completed. In the meanwhile, because the Board has to function, the Board asked Mr (Jagmohan) Dalmiya to take care of the things," said a composed Srinivasan after the meeting.



Asked if any member of the Board asked him to step down, Srinivasan said, "No, nobody."



Srinivasan was expected to put in his papers during the meeting today after his son-in-law and Chennai Super Kings Team Principal Gurunath Meiyappan was arrested for alleged involvement in betting. Srinivasan's company India Cements owns CSK.



But at the meeting today, Srinivasan merely stepped aside and the day-to-day functioning of the BCCI was handed over to Dalmiya.



The pressure on Srinivasan had mounted last night after three top Board officials -- Treasurer Ajay Shirke, Secretary Sanjay Jagdale and IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla -- resigned.



"All of us requested Mr Jagdale and Mr Shirke to continue so that there is continuity. They said they will come back tomorrow," said Srinivasan.



Srinivasan also rebutted Board member I S Bindra's assertion that he was the only one to seek the Chennai strongman's resignation.



"At the meeting, Mr Bindra did not ask me to resign. He did not say that. It was a smooth meeting, there was no acrimony. Members appreciated the tests that are there ahead for the BCCI," he said.

Srinivasan refused to react to Shirke's assertion that he would not be coming back as treasurer.



"I do not want to respond to Shirke. It was a unanimous decision to have Shirke and Jagdale back. Shirke is my best friend. He and Jagdale, they will come back tomorrow," he said.



"I will not discharge my duties till the probe is completed. There is no charge against me," he added.



Asked what exactly would be Dalmiya's status in the Board, Srinivasan said, "This is an internal matter on how the board arranges itself. Mr Dalmiya is very experienced. Within the framework of the rules of the board, it can be managed.



On whether the BCCI probe into the betting allegations against Meiyappan would be fair given his refusal to resign, Srinivasan said, "I am not going to discharge my functions.



Why should I answer if the probe will be fair? This is an unfair question."



"Not a single person in the meeting challenged the decision. I have already communicated this was a smooth meeting. Going on and on about who said what is just repeating ourselves," he added.