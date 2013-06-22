Maintaining that the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution was the consequence of the historic Rajiv-Jayawardene Accord, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that India should play a role in the implementation of the provisions of the accord while strengthening the best of relations between our two sovereign countries.

In a letter to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Yechury urged him to ensure that India played a proactive diplomatic role in discharging its commitment for a future for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka marked by equality, justice and self-respect.

“It was a relief to hear your comments expressing dismay, at the suggestion that the Lankan government planned to dilute key provisions of the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution ahead of elections,” Yechury said. There was deep concern in India over the well-being of the Tamil community in Lanka and hoped that Tamil community would lead a life of dignity in Lanka, he added.