Sheila announces Rs 5 crore for flood victims of Himachal
By PTI | Published: 26th June 2013 07:46 PM |
Last Updated: 26th June 2013 07:46 PM | A+A A- |
Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit announced a financial assistance of Rs five crore for flood victims in Himachal Pradesh.
"The floods have affected a large number of people in the hilly state. We have decided to give Rs five crore for the people affected by the flood," Dikshit said.
Delhi Government had last week announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore for victims of flash floods in Uttarakhand.