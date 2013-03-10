Home Nation

Modi's Gujarat model can never be a national one: CPM

Published: 10th March 2013 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2013 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

karat_PTI
By IANS

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) chief Prakash Karat Sunday said the "Gujarat model" of Chief Minister Narendra Modi cannot serve as the model for the whole country.

"Real face of Gujarat model of Modi is known to all. Only corporate houses were developed and benefited under Gujarat model of Modi. There was no development of Gujarat's common people, particularly Dalits and tribals," he told media persons here.

Karat, who arrived here as part of his party's "Sangharsh Sandesh Jatha", said only a pro-poor and inclusive model for development can serve the country.

He said the Left parties are united and they would contest Lok Sabha polls in 2014 together.

"Left parties are united in their battle against anti-people policies of the Congress led UPA government... we are raising the issue of food security," Karat said.

He said the central government was formulating anti-people economic policies in the interest of "imperialist and capitalist forces" and charged both the Congress and Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with working for the interests of corporate and business houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp