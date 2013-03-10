Modi's Gujarat model can never be a national one: CPM

IANS By

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) chief Prakash Karat Sunday said the "Gujarat model" of Chief Minister Narendra Modi cannot serve as the model for the whole country.

"Real face of Gujarat model of Modi is known to all. Only corporate houses were developed and benefited under Gujarat model of Modi. There was no development of Gujarat's common people, particularly Dalits and tribals," he told media persons here.

Karat, who arrived here as part of his party's "Sangharsh Sandesh Jatha", said only a pro-poor and inclusive model for development can serve the country.

He said the Left parties are united and they would contest Lok Sabha polls in 2014 together.

"Left parties are united in their battle against anti-people policies of the Congress led UPA government... we are raising the issue of food security," Karat said.

He said the central government was formulating anti-people economic policies in the interest of "imperialist and capitalist forces" and charged both the Congress and Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with working for the interests of corporate and business houses.