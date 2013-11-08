Home Nation

MiG-29 fighter jet crashes

Published: 08th November 2013 03:25 PM

By PTI

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Friday crashed between Amran and Jivapar villages here, with the pilot ejecting safely.

The aircraft was on on a routine sortie from the Jamnagar airbase.

"A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed at 11.29 AM between Amran and Jivapar villages near Jamangar air base," the official said.

"The pilot ejected safely when the plane crashed," he said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

On June 24 this year, a MiG-29 fighter aircraft on a routine sortie had crashed near Lalparda village in Jamnagar district, with the pilot ejecting safely.

In August 2012, nine Air Force personnel including five officers, on board two MI-17 helicopters were killed when two choppers of the Jamangar air base had collided mid-air shortly after take off.



