MATHURA: Chants of 'Hare Krishna Here Rama' and 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki' reverberated the air as religious fervour gripped Mathura, the birth place of Lord Krishna, on Janmashtami today with devotees thronging decked-up temples.

Besides Mathura, a large number of people also visited several temples of Vrindaban and Goverdhan.

Among the various religious places in Mathura, Kesava Deo temple and Bhagwat Bhavan, at the Krishna Janmasthan, were the centre of attraction and witnessed the maximum rush.

Worshippers offered prayers at the temples since early morning amid blowing of conch shells and beating of drums with special religious discourses, 'Krishnalila' or dance dramas and community kitchens were organised on the occasion.

"The best way to celebrate Janmashatami would be to remove evil from the heart. One should not only think but also to do good to others," priest Sharnanad Maharaj said while delivering a religious discourse to devotees on the occasion.

Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said 'prasadam' was distributed among the devotees who thronged the temples since early morning to offer prayers.

Actor-turned politician and MP Hema Malini, who visited the holy city on the occasion, said: "I feel Lord Krishna has sent me to serve the people of Brijbhumi. I shall try to stand up to their expectations by ensuring development here."

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements were made for the festival. "No untoward incident has been reported so far," Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Yadav said.

At Radha Raman temple in Varanasi, worshippers performed the bathing ceremony of the deity - 'Abhishek' - with milk, curd, honey, ghee and khandsari amidst chanting of hymns.

Child worship on this occasion is popular at several religious places including Radha Raman, Radha Damodar and Tedhe Khambewala temples.

"To wake up a child at midnight to celebrate his birthday is something that is even enjoyed by the kid himself," Dinesh Chandra Goswami of Sevayat Acharya of Radha Raman temple said.

In Gokul, situated 15 kms away from Mathura, devotees played 'Holi' on the occasion by drenching each other with curd and turmeric.

The ambience was equally joyous at Goverdhan. "At least five lakh pilgrims have performed parikrama of

the hillock Goverdhan since last night even as devotees continue to pour in," said Acchu Lal, head priest of Danghati temple at Goverdhan.

At the famous Dwarkadheesh Temple here, Janmashtami was celebrated yesterday during which devotees jostled with each other to get a glimpse of the deity.