NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked party MPs to be cautious when making comments in public in the wake of controversial remarks of union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at a rally in Delhi which triggered an uproar in parliament.

The BJP has planned over 2,000 public meetings in the capital ahead of the assembly elections.

Sources said prime minister had disapproved of Jyoti's abusive remarks during a rally in the capital and asked party MPs to refrain from making any such comments.

Sources said the Modi did not take any name at the party's parliamentary party meeting Tuesday but made it clear to the minister that her remarks made were not acceptable and she should express regret.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has roped in all its 325 parliamentarians from the two houses to hold meetings in Delhi, in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, where Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be its main challenger.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Rajiv Pratap Rudy said meetings will be held every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in various areas of Delhi. Every parliamentarian has been asked to give six dates.

"The meetings started from Dec 1. So far, 225 MPs have given us time and dates," Rudy told reporters.

The public meeting where Jyoti made use of foul language was one of the meetings in the series.