JAIPUR: A local activist here has filed a complaint against Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand for his controversial remarks against Shirdi Sai Baba.

The complaint was registered today at the Vaishali Nagar police station following a local court's directive.

"The allegations against Shankaracharya are being examined and if they are found to be true, an FIR would be lodged against him under relevant sections of IPC," Investigating Officer Mohit Chaudhary said.

In his complaint, Sharma, who runs a social organization Calibre, said he was hurt by the Shankaracharya's statements against Sai Baba made last month.

He said the controversial remarks have also hurt the religious sentiments of the followers of Sai Baba, hence legal action should be taken against the Shankaracharya.

He said that the religious leader has insulted religious beliefs and tried to prompt enmity on grounds of religion and his acts were intended to outrage religious feelings.

A local court had on his complaint directed the police to investigate the matter and file an FIR if the allegations are found true.