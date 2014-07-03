NEW DELHI: Monsoon has hit several parts of Haryana, Punjab, Western Uttar Pradesh and the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department today said.

"The monsoon has arrived in several parts of North India and Delhi. The national capital and several parts of North India received widespread rain since yesterday," IMD director B P Yadav said.

"There is sufficient humidity and winds are flowing both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, which is a typical sign of monsoon's arrival in North India," he said.

Delhi and parts of the Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had received rainfall yesterday.