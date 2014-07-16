NEW DELHI: Under attack from the Congress over a meeting between journalist-cum-Ramdev aide Ved Prakash Vaidik and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, a visibly upset Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday blamed the Opposition party for unnecessarily raking up an issue just to put pressure on the government.

For some reason, he felt that the Congress was raking up the issue as a diversionary tactic. The minister, however, did not go into the reasons. But, he accused the Congress of launching a “disinformation campaign” against the NDA Government and the BJP.

“I feel that the Congress is trying to make an issue of a journalist’s meeting with the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the parent organisation of L-e-T. How is the government responsible? That was a private affair. The government has nothing to do with it,” Naidu said. The minister alleged that the people, who are now making a hue and cry over the Vaidik-Saeed meeting, had kept mum when Yasin Malik met the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief. He also refuted the charge that Vaidik has connections with the Sangh. “How is the RSS coming into the picture?,” Naidu said. ENS