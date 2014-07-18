NEW DELHI: The Delhi Budget for 2014-15 is "directionless" and contains no provision which can bring the "good days" which BJP has promised the people, Congress said today.

"There is no concrete proposal for all-round development of the national capital. The budget is not only a direct insult to the over 45 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies and villages, but it will also block all development work in these colonies.

"No financial provision has been made either for the development of the regularised colonies," DPCC chief Arvinder Singh told reporters here.

"The budget has not only made no provision for any new scheme, it has also decided to overturn the former Congress government's decision to sanction 100 new schools, restricting the number to just 20, which shows that the party has no desire to improve educational standards in Delhi schools," said another Congress leader, Haroon Yusuf.

There is no provision for the regularisation of the 'rehri -patri wallas' of Delhi or for the introduction of a new transport system in the national capital, Yusuf added.

DPCC chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma added that Congress will "expose BJP's budget" by organising a 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'.

"People will be made aware of the shortcomings of this budget so that the BJP can be fully exposed," Sharma said.