NEW DELHI: There is a need to promote values and culture through text books to bring about a "perceptional change" in society, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Wednesday.



"There is a need to bring perceptional change in the society. There is a need to be committed towards promoting values so that vulgarity does not effect the youth," Rajnath Singh said while replying to supplementaries in the Rajya Sabha.



"There is also a need to change the contents in the text books so that youngsters can know what our values are... The government has also started programmes for gender sensitisation to ensure women's safety," he said.



The minister said the central government was committed to ensuring the safety of women.



"With the assistance of GIS (Geographic Information System) and GPS (Global Positioning System), a new computer aided dispatch system is being created where alert can be sent through mobile," he said.