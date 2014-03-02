Desiraju Violated MCI Rules: Azad

PTI By

Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has accused former Union Health Secretary Keshav Desiraju, who was removed 11 months after his appointment to the post, of violating Medical Council of India (MCI) rules.



Amid reports that Desiraju was removed because he resisted return of tainted former MCI chief Ketan Desai, Azad in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Ajit Kumar Seth said, "... He completely overlooked MCI regulations which were approved by Supreme Court.