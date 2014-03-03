Mulayam Demands Bharat Ratna for 'Metro Man' Sreedharan

PTI By

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday demanded Bharat Ratna to be given to 'Metro man' E Sreedharan, saying he had already written to the Centre in this regard.

"I demand Bharat Ratna to Sreedharan, who has given a gift to the country in the form of Delhi Metro. I will write a letter to the centre in this regard," Mulayam said on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of Lucknow Metro.

Sreedharan, who is considered the man behind the success of Delhi Metro, is associated with Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation as a consultant. He was awarded with Padam Vibhushan in May 2008.