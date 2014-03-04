75 Rescued After Avalanche Hits North Kashmir

IANS By

Seventy-five people were rescued in north Kashmir's Kupwara district while efforts are on to rescue another 25 after an avalanche hit a mountain pass, police said Tuesday.



A senior police officer said an avalanche hit the Sadna Pass area on Kupwara-Tangdhar road in north Kashmir on Monday.



"Nearly 100 people got trapped after the avalanche hit the road at Sadna Pass which connects Tangdhar (border town) with Kupwara.



"We have so far rescued 75 people, while efforts are on to rescue the remaining 25 of those still trapped," the officer said.