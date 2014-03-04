Odisha Makes Health Insurance Provision for Journalists
Odisha government today decided to introduce health insurance scheme for journalists, official sources said.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard which has provision of insurance cover worth Rs 1 lakh per annum.
Five members of a journalist family could get benefit from the scheme, a release issued by the Chief Minister's office said.
The working journalists of Odisha had earlier submitted a 7-point charter of demands including health insurance for the scribes.