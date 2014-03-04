Non-compliance of the orders passed by this court shakes the very foundation of our judicial system and undermines the rule of law: SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Market abuse is a serious financial crime which undermines the very financial structure of this country: SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Preservation of market integrity is extremely important for economic growth of this country and for national interest: SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

SC allows Roy to seek preponement of hearing if a concrete and acceptable proposal can be offered in the meantime. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

SC says it will hear Roy on March 11. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Ordering the custody of Roy, SC clarifies that it is not an order on contempt. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

We want concrete proposal. You give us today or tomorrow: SC on plea not to order custody of Roy. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

You can't make payment in cash as it is contrary to law. You have to make payment through demand draft or cheque: SC tells Roy. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

We are implementing our order: says SC while directing custody of Roy and two others. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

All of them except Vandana Bhargava will be in custody in Delhi: SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

We are not happy with the proposal of Sahara on refund of money. They have not come up with concrete proposal, bank gaurantee: SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Woman director Vandana Bhargava not to be taken into custody: SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Two other male directors also directed to be taken into custody. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Roy to remain in custody: SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Roy apologises before SC for not complying with its order. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Roy assures SC that its order will followed by him and seeks more time for refunding money to investors. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

I have faith in you. Punish me if I don't comply with your order, Roy to SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

SC raps Sahara Group for not abiding by its order and taking contradictory stand on payment of investors' money. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

You push us to the corner. Had you been serious, this position would not have arrived: SC to Sahara. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

We will sell our properties to refund the amount: Roy tells SC while seeking more time. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2014

Disgraced and defaced

Earlier, a lawyer threw ink at the Sahara chief Subrata Roy Tuesday outside the Supreme Court premises here.



Manoj Sharma, who claimed to be an advocate from Gwalior, threw ink at Roy as the latter got out of a car and was heading towards the court amid security personnel and a large number of mediapersons.

Sahara Offers Rs 22,500 Crore Bank Guarantees

Accused of persistent non- compliance, Saharas today offered Sebi fresh bank guarantees for Rs 22,500 crore and help in verifying investors including those the group claims to have already refunded.



