Lady Teacher Who Ran Away With Minor Student Arrested in Bangalore

Mumbai Police arrested a 23-year-old lady teacher for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old boy and taking him to Karnataka.

The boy's father had filed a complaint with the Vakola police station in suburban Mumbai that his son, a 9th standard student, had not returned home since January 25.

"That day he had told his father he was going out for getting some clothes. As he did not return till late night, the father filed a complaint," said a police officer.

During the probe, police learnt that Anjali Singh, his teacher, had befriended the boy and they were in touch on the internet messaging application Whatsapp. "The two used to go out very often," said the officer.

On learning that Singh too was missing from January 25, the boy's father filed a kidnapping case.

The Crime Branch sleuths first went to Goa on theirtrail, where Singh had smashed up her mobile to ensure that they won't be traced.

Police then found out that they had left for Bangalore and were staying there.

"She had even started working there at a mall," said the officer.

A team was sent to Bangalore and two were brought to Mumbai.