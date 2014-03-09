Home Nation

Lady Teacher Who Ran Away With Minor Student Arrested in Bangalore

Published: 09th March 2014 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2014 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Mumbai Police arrested a 23-year-old lady teacher for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old boy and taking him to Karnataka.

The boy's father had filed a complaint with the Vakola police station in suburban Mumbai that his son, a 9th standard student, had not returned home since January 25.

"That day he had told his father he was going out for getting some clothes. As he did not return till late night, the father filed a complaint," said a police officer.

During the probe, police learnt that Anjali Singh, his teacher, had befriended the boy and they were in touch on the internet messaging application Whatsapp. "The two used to go out very often," said the officer.

On learning that Singh too was missing from January 25, the boy's father filed a kidnapping case.

The Crime Branch sleuths first went to Goa on theirtrail, where Singh had smashed up her mobile to ensure that they won't be traced.

Police then found out that they had left for Bangalore and were staying there.

 "She had even started working there at a mall," said the officer.

A team was sent to Bangalore and two were brought to Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp