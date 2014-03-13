Home Nation

Will Avenge Killing by Maoists, Says Shinde

Claims security forces have leads on extremist movement in Chhattisgarh, joint op to be launched to hunt down those responsible for ambush

Published: 13th March 2014 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2014 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Shinde.jpgUnion Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde on Wednesday vowed to avenge the killing of security forces by Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Sixteen people, including 11 CRPF and four Chhattisgarh police personnel, were killed on Tuesday in a ferocious assault.

After paying tribute to soldiers who died in the ambush, Shinde said security forces have definite leads on Maoist presence in the region and a joint operation will be launched to hunt down the ultras responsible for the attack on a Road opening Party (RoP) of the CRPF and State police in Jiram Ghati. “So many jawans have lost their lives in the attack, we will take revenge. The Central and State forces are working in a joint operation. Naxal movement is gradually weakening and their numbers are dwindling. As Assembly elections were successfully held in Bastar region recently, Naxalites are now afraid,” Shinde said.

Home Ministry officials, who reviewed the security situation in the State following the incident, confirmed that 3,000 additional Central forces trained in jungle warfare will be deployed there for combing operations. “There are approximately 200 companies of Central paramilitary forces in the State involved in anti-Naxal operations. We will send more troops if required,” Home Ministry officials said, adding that the next one month will be challenging for the forces in order to ensure a safe election process in the region.

The officials also admitted that there was a specific intelligence input which was shared with the CRPF team that came under attack. They said there was a tactical mistake as troops followed the same pattern despite the input. “There were three identical attacks on Monday and Tuesday in Bijapur, Gadchiroli and Khammam by Naxals targeting three civilians. We have information that Maoists laid a trap in Bijapur by making hoax calls to a police station about an attack,” the officials added. A civilian, who was driving a bike with headphones plugged into his ears, was also caught in the crossfire. Home Ministry officials said Vikram Nishad was perhaps listening to music and could not hear the gunshots.

A recent Cabinet note accessed by Express reveals weaknesses in security and intelligence apparatus in Chhattisgarh.

The Cabinet note said: “The State intelligence bureau has not developed professional expertise to generate human intelligence, conduct psychological warfare, analyse incidents and become a repository of institutionalised knowledge of insurgency. The State STF has produced sub-optimal results.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp