AAP Seeks Action Against TV Channels

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday rallied to the defence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal following his remark that the media had been “paid” and was “sold out” to do the bidding for BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Published: 15th March 2014 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2014 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday rallied to the defence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal following his remark that the media had been “paid” and was “sold out” to do the bidding for BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. Besides, the AAP said it would complain to the Election Commission against four news channels for their alleged bias towards Modi.

“Kejriwal had only said that a section of the media was implementing the agenda of Modi and the BJP. His comments were against those who distort news and resort to paid news,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

According to the AAP, a sting operation  had revealed that some of the agencies, which conducted the voter surveys, were ready to take money to tweak their findings.There was also buzz that the party had some expose to prove their point.

