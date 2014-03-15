The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI to conduct a probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds under the NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice P Sathasivam dismissed a batch of petitions including that of the Uttar Pradesh Government challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict that had asked for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The Allahabad High Court had on January 31 directed the CBI to investigate the alleged abuse and misappropriation of funds under the NREGA scheme in seven districts in Uttar Pradesh- Balrampur, Gonda, Mahoba, Sonbhadra, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Kushina.