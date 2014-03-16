Successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir are to be blamed for the condition of hilly areas which continue to remain underdeveloped even after 66 years of independence, the state unit of BJP said today.

"The successive governments are responsible for the condition of hilly areas which remain still underdeveloped even after 66 years of independence," Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Kathua-Udhampur-Doda constituency, said in Ramban district.

He was addressing election meetings along the National Highway at Ramban and Batote in the district.

It is appalling that just a few kilometres away from the NH, one comes across townships and villages which do not have proper road connectivity and are deprived of basic amenities like water and electricity supply, he said.

"If voted to power, the BJP-led government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will expedite the work on 'Prime Minister Sadak Yojna' initiated during the tenure of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Singh added.