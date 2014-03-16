Rajnath to Release BJP List of Constituencies of its Partners

PTI By

Ending suspence over the contours of the alliance led by BJP in Tamil Nadu, the list of constituencies allotted to the partners for the April 24 Lok Sabha polls would be released by party chief Rajnath Singh in the next three days.

Singh along with the leaders of the alliance partners would release the list in Chennai on March 18 or 19, BJP General Secretary and party in charge of Tamil Nadu Muralidhar Rao told reporters here.

The BJP and DMDK had yesterday announced conclusion of seat sharing talks but declined to reveal details of the deal.

"Although there were some issues in the beginning in seat-sharing among the allies, they were resolved after several rounds of consultations in a spirit of give and take by all the parties," Rao said after participating in a "yagna for world's good" at the famous Kamakshi Amman temple here.

Expressing happiness that a "formidable" alliance has been formed in the state, he said NDA would prove that it was a true alternative for the AIADMK and DMK-led alliances.

The BJP-led alliance has DMDK, MDMK, PMK, IJK and Kongu party.