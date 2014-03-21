Abducted to Bangladesh, Indian Farmer Brought Back

PTI By

An Indian farmer who was abducted by Bangladeshi criminals to their side of the border was returned by the BGB after efforts by the BSF, officials said today.

The farmer, Tapas Ghosh, of Noonaganj village in Nadia district was kidnapped while he was working in a field near the international border around two months ago.

The BSF said that the issue was immediately taken up with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) authorities and a strong protest lodged citing the Co-ordinated Border Management Programme (CBMP).

After persistent efforts, the BGB yesterday handed over Ghosh to the BSF.