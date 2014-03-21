Former Congress Minister Sunil Deshmukh today met NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, triggering speculation about his next political move.



Deshmukh was expelled from Congress for rebelling against official candidate from Amravati Raosaheb Deshmukh in 2009 Maharashtra Assembly election. He later floated his own party, Janvikas Congress.



Deshmukh told PTI he received a phone call from Pawar after which he went to meet him at a hotel here.



Deshmukh, who has served as Guardian Minister of Amravati district, did not disclose what transpired in the meeting.



In the past, Deshmukh was wooed by a section of the BJP but he did not show any inclination to join the saffron party.