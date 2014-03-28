Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh today said those involved in the IPL match fixing and betting case must be punished but the teams should not be suspended and the show must go on.

"IPL has helped cricket and cricketers.Those involved in fixing must be punished but shouldn't suspend teams. BCCI President N Srinivasan must resign", Singh said on Twitter.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said, "Office bearers of BCCI must be debarred from owning IPL teams to avoid conflict of interest but the show must go on!”

The Supreme Court in its order today said that Sunil Gavaskar will be the interim President of BCCI for managing affairs of IPL.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the BCCI chief to step down from his post in order to let a fair probe run in the match fixing and betting case.

"In our opinion, Srinivasan has to step down if proper probe is to be done in the case. We don't like to damage people's reputation but unless the BCCI president steps down, no fair investigation can be down," the apex court had said.

On February 10 this year, the Mudgal Committee which went into the issue submitted two reports to the top court.

The first report asked the court to decide the future course of action because the probe committee did not have the power to impose punishment.