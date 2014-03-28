BJP Will Field Strong Candidates Against Rahul, Sonia: Rajnath

PTI By

BJP National President Rajnath Singh today said his party would field strong candidates against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.



"The party will field strong candidates against Sonia and Rahul. Party is disucssing about many strong candidates to be fielded from Amethi and Raebareli," Singh said.



Asked about Congress Saharanpur candidate Imran Masood's statement against Narendra Modi, Singh said his statement showed his disappointment due to Modi's popularity.



"The statement shows disappointment of the Congress candidate as polularity of Modi is rising day by day," Singh said.



Singh, when asked about change in SP candidate from Lucknow, said "just wait and watch how political party would changed its candidates from other places too".



Stating that he had always done politics of "humanity" and "justice", Singh said that due to this he always got support from every quarter.