Medical stores and pharmacies here were closed Friday to protest the central government's new drug policy.



All wholesaler shops have also joined the one-day token protest, an office bearer of the striking drug association told IANS. Only drug stores inside the King George's Medical University will be open for emergency services.



Giriraj Rastogi, president of the Lucknow Chemists Association, told IANS that they were protesting against the new drug policy, which, among others, requires them to maintain a register listing all sold drugs.



Suresh Gupta, general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Chemist and Druggist Federation, said it was "nearly impossible" to maintain such records during rush hours, adding that the new policy would end up harassing the chemists.