Security personnel have arrested four Maoists, including two carrying rewards on their heads, and seized posters urging boycott of Lok Sabha polls, from separate places in the insurgency-hit Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, official sources said Monday.



Two Maoists, identified as Phool Singh (25) and Pareshwar (26), were nabbed from Dhaudai police station limits of Narayanpur district today, a senior police officer told PTI.



A joint squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police were on a combing operation today morning in Dhaudai forests, which is more than 300 km away from Chhattisgarh state capital Raipur, when the duo were spotted fleeing.



They were chased and nabbed, he said, adding that both of them carried a reward of Rs 5,000 each on their heads, he said.



In another operation, a joint contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police nabbed two Maoists from the Kodapakha forests of Kanker district last evening, the officer said.



Those nabbed have been identified as Sukalu (34) and Ratiram (36), he said.



All four Maoists were allegedly involved in various crimes like murder, attempt to murder, arson, road blockade, kidnappings, blasts and other cases, he said.



Meanwhile, a local police team recovered Maoist posters and banners from Korenar village under Bande police station limits of Kanker, which urged voters to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.