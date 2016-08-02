Filmmakers to pay more for a 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' scene

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: After doubling the charges of shooting films on trains last year, the Indian Railways has now nearly doubled charges on goods stock used in shooting films from a minimum of Rs 2.5 lakh a day to Rs 4.26 lakh a day.

Film producers, besides paying Rs 4.74 lakh per day, would also have to pay Rs 900 per hour as part of wagon detention charges compared to Rs 600 per month collected as per the last order in 2009. Service charge for goods brake van has also been increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

The Railway Board has also increased the busy season surcharge from the existing 7 per cent to 17 per cent and the new rates came into effect from Monday.

The producer will now also have to pay a security of Rs 50,000 per wagon with a minimum of Rs 2.5 lakh, an increase of Rs 1 lakh from the existing minimum rate. According to the Railways, the expenses were last revised in 2009 and infrastructure cost for lending wagons for film shooting had become higher and needed an urgent revision.

In 2015, the rate for special trains for shooting films was revised to minimum of Rs 4.74 lakh per day from Rs 2.31 lakh a day.