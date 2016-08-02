Home Nation

Speculations rife on successor of Anandiben Patel

When the question was put to Rupani, he said whatever responsibilities the party entrusts him, he will shoulder it.

Published: 02nd August 2016 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2016 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Anandiben Patel_Modi_PTI
By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A day after Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel announced her decision to quit, speculations are rife on who will succeed her ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls, overcoming the grim challenges on its way to maintain the over two decades of winning spree in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though the decision is to be taken at the "highest level" of the BJP leadership, the names doing the rounds as potential successor to Anandiben include the "number two" in the cabinet and health minister Nitin Patel, state BJP chief Vijay Rupani, Union minister Purshottam Rupala and Assembly speaker Ganpat Vasava, a tribal leader.

Sections in the ranks also wish the party's national president Amit Shah to take over the reins of the state to revive the saffron party's sagging fortunes.

Nitin Patel, a front runner for the CM's post, when asked about his chances, responded with the stock reply that the central leadership will take the decision and every one will accept it.

When the question was put to Rupani, he said whatever responsibilities the party entrusts him, he will shoulder it.

However, sources in the party said the final decision in this regard will be taken at the highest level and at present, one can not hazard a guess on who was the favourite.

Anandiben's resignation at this stage will give the new chief minister time of over one year to make his mark before the 2017 elections, scheduled to be held in the end of that year.

In a surprise move, Patel, who was in the midst of several challenges, announced her decision to step down yesterday, saying it was time for new leadership to take over as she was soon going to turn 75.

As soon as she made her decision public by taking to Facebook, Shah said in New Delhi that her successor will be chosen by the party's parliamentary board, which, according to sources, will meet soon.

Under the leadership of Patel, who has been a minister in the BJP government since 1998 and was made the CM in 2014, the BJP for the first time in the post-Narendra Modi era in Gujarat has faced a tough challenge from its opponents.

She had to put up with some upsets as BJP fared badly in the rural civic bodies polls in December 2015 and the opposition Congress making handsome gains at the cost of its saffron rival.

She also had to face the fierce Patel community quota agitation, one of the factors which contributed to BJP losing in the rural local bodies polls, while retaining its hold on the urban areas.

Recently, the Dalit uprising after the Una thrashing incident had also dented the party's image. Graft charges levelled against Anandiben's daughter Anar Patel by opposition Congress only added to her woes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for