Attack on RSS leader: Punjab BJP to meet Badal, demand action

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP today condemned the murderous attack on RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja and demanded strict action against those who were behind the incident.

"All of us in the core committee have condemned this incident and demanded strict action against those who were behind this attack," Punjab BJP President Vijay Sampla today said.

A meeting of the party's core committee was held in Jalandhar in the wake of attack on Gagneja by bike-borne assailants.

Sampla, also a Union minister, said they would also meet Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and demand stringent action against those who were involved in it.

He also termed the incident as "a matter of concern" and asked police to remain extra vigilant to prevent such incidents in future.