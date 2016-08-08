Home Nation

Postings stuck, Kejriwal hiring contract experts at salary higher than chief secretary's

NEW DELHI: To ease the burden of his ministers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appoint two highly paid consultants each for himself and the ministers.

Postings.jpgSeveral appointments are stuck due to the confrontation between the state government and the Centre. Sources said since the AAP was expanding in Gujarat, Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal would need his trusted lieutenants to campaign relentlessly. Applications will be invited for 14 private consultants, who will be paid over `2.5 lakh. In contrast, Chief Secretary K K Sharma Sharma gets only `1.75 lakh a month. The government had said there were 309 sanctioned posts of DANICS officers but the Centre had provided only 165.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds 11 portfolios, Gopal Rai five, Satyendra Jain seven, Sandeep Kumar three, Kapil Mishra four and Imran Hussain three. Sources said that after the Supreme Court rendered illegal all decisions made by the government without the Lieutenant Governor’s approval, bureaucrats will go strictly by the rulebook. As a result, more private recruits will be hired at taxpayers’ expense. 

Image used for representation.
