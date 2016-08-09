Husband goes on solo honeymoon, Sushma Swaraj promises to unite couple

Online Desk By

About a day ago, wedding photographer Faizan Patel tweeted a picture of him on a flight with a photograph of his wife stuck to the next seat.

“This is how I am travelling with my wife as of now. @SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia @MEAQuery”, he said in his tweet.

Faizan and Sana, who were supposed to head to Venice for their honeymoon, couldn’t go together as Sana had misplaced her passport.

The photographer has been sharing pictures of his solo honeymoon on social media with the two hashtags—Honeymoon Without Honey and Sana Was Here.

Within a few hours of Faizan’s tweet about his solo honeymoon, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj responded over Twitter, with a solution for the newly-wed couple.

Ask your wife to contact me. I will ensure that she is with you on the next seat. pic.twitter.com/sktnOMkg0a @faizanpatel — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 8, 2016

“Ask your wife to contact me. I will ensure that she is with you on the next seat. @faizanpatel”, Swaraj tweeted, and promised that Sana would receive her duplicate passport within a day.

My office has reached you already. You will get a duplicate Passport tomorrow. @faizanpatel https://t.co/FV6BisvqgP — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 8, 2016

Swaraj kept her word and Sana received her passport today, however, the couple are unable to get an appointment at the VFS Delhi office.

My wife Sana has received her passport. However she is not able to get an appointment at the VFS Delhi office. — Faizan Patel (@faizanpatel) August 9, 2016

From bringing back kidnapped Judith D’Souza home, helping Indians standed in the Middle East, this is not the first time MEA Sushma Swaraj has rescued people in need.