Home Nation

Husband goes on solo honeymoon, Sushma Swaraj promises to unite couple

Faizan & Sana, who were supposed to head to Venice for their honeymoon, couldn’t go together as Sana had misplaced her passport.

Published: 09th August 2016 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2016 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Faizan Patel

About a day ago, wedding photographer Faizan Patel tweeted a picture of him on a flight with a photograph of his wife stuck to the next seat.

“This is how I am travelling with my wife as of now. @SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia @MEAQuery”, he said in his tweet.

13933454_1073098616071991_778071688_n.jpgFaizan and Sana, who were supposed to head to Venice for their honeymoon, couldn’t go together as Sana had misplaced her passport.

The photographer has been sharing pictures of his solo honeymoon on social media with the two hashtags—Honeymoon Without Honey and Sana Was Here.

Within a few hours of Faizan’s tweet about his solo honeymoon, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj responded over Twitter, with a solution for the newly-wed couple.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp