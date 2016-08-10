Special Task Force personnel killed in encounter

PTI By

LAKHISARAI: A Special Task Force (STF) personnel was killed in an encounter between police and Maoists in a hilly area of Lakhisarai district in Bihar, a police officer said today.

During a combing operation at Gogharghati Pahari area last night, an encounter took place between the police and the Maoists in which the STF personnel, Ajay Mandal, was killed after he sustained a bullet injury on his chest, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kajra, Pankaj Kumar said.

The body has been sent to Munger Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The slain STF man hailed from Nawada village in Bhagalpur district, Kumar said.