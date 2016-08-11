Home Nation

Supreme Court refuses interim bail to Asaram Bapu

In a set-back to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is accused of rape and murder, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant him interim bail on medical grounds.

Published: 11th August 2016 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2016 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a set-back to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is accused of rape and murder, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant him interim bail on medical grounds.

The court, however, asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a three-member medical board to examine him for the ailments he is complaining about. 

Refusing to interfere with the Rajasthan High Court order rejecting Asaram's plea for bail, the bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice R.K. Agrawal asked the AIIMS Director to constitute a three-member medical board to examine him.

Asking for the report in 10 days' time, the bench did not accept Asaram's plea that he be released on interim bail for a month or two so that he could travel to Kerala for Panchkarma Ayurveda treatment.

Appearing for Asaram, senior counsel Raju Ramachandran assailed the high court order contending that it has not taken into account the ailments afflicting the self-styled godman. 

Ramachandran told the apex court that Asaram had poor control over his urination and bowel movement and jail doctors have said that he defecates in bed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp