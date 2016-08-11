Supreme Court refuses interim bail to Asaram Bapu

IANS By

NEW DELHI: In a set-back to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is accused of rape and murder, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant him interim bail on medical grounds.



The court, however, asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a three-member medical board to examine him for the ailments he is complaining about.



Refusing to interfere with the Rajasthan High Court order rejecting Asaram's plea for bail, the bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice R.K. Agrawal asked the AIIMS Director to constitute a three-member medical board to examine him.



Asking for the report in 10 days' time, the bench did not accept Asaram's plea that he be released on interim bail for a month or two so that he could travel to Kerala for Panchkarma Ayurveda treatment.



Appearing for Asaram, senior counsel Raju Ramachandran assailed the high court order contending that it has not taken into account the ailments afflicting the self-styled godman.



Ramachandran told the apex court that Asaram had poor control over his urination and bowel movement and jail doctors have said that he defecates in bed.