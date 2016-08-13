AGRA: The Uttar Pradesh Police, which successfully recovered missing buffaloes of state cabinet minister Azam Khan, has now got one more case to solve-abduction of a high profile animal of former union minister Ram Shankar Katheria.

Agra MP Katheria has lost his beloved pet dog, named ‘Kalu’ and the family is very sad.

The matter came to fore when Katheria’s wife Mridula lodged a police complaint about her missing dog at the Hari Parvat Police Station.

“On Tuesday morning, our dog went missing. I have lodged a police complaint with the Superintendent of Police (SP) Agra,” Mridula told ANI.

“When Police can probe case of Azam Khan ji's missing buffaloes then why not our missing pet dog?” she asked.

She further said her family was missing Kalu and the other dog Bhoora had not eaten anything for the last three days. Kalu-the missing dog is a black Labrador.

In 2014, seven buffaloes of Azam Khan went missing from his home. However, they were later found after the police conducted searches and were on their toes for almost a week.