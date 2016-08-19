SRINAGAR: Three Border Security Force (BSF) men and an army porter were injured in a militant attack in Karnah area of border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A senior BSF official told Express that militants attacked a BSF post about 10 kms inside Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah area of Kupwara district this afternoon.

He said the militants fired from automatic weapons from a ridge towards the BSF post. “In the militant attack, three BSF men guarding the post and an army porter were injured”.

The official said BSF men returned the fire and both sides exchanged gunfire for some time.

“After the firing stopped, BSF men launched search operation in the area to nab the attackers. However, no arrests took place during the combing operation as militants had fled away into the forest area,” he said.

Asked whether the militants had infiltrated from across the LoC, the BSF official said he can’t say anything about it. “But it seems that they were hiding in the area for some time”.

Asked how many militants were involved in the attack, he said their exact number could not be known. “Our post received bursts of gunfire”.

The BSF official said the injured border guards were evacuated to military hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

“The doctors attending on them have termed their condition as stable,” he said.