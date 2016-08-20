NEW DELHI: Twenty people were killed today in rain-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan even as rivers continued to be in spate in Bihar.

Fifteen deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh since last evening as the Met department predicted more showers and sounded heavy downpour alert for some districts tomorrow.

Three Indian Air Force aircraft dropped food packets and medicines in flooded areas of Rewa district, collector Rahul Jain said.

Seven people, including a woman and four minors, were killed and three others injured when a house collapsed early today in Rahatgarh area of Sagar district.

Two people including an old woman were also killed and seven injured this noon when a newly-constructed building collapsed amid incessant rains at Maihar, Satna district.

A jeep carrying two persons was swept away in the swollen Betwa river as it tried to cross a bridge in Raisen district.

Three bodies were recovered from a nullah this afternoon in Chhattarpur district. The victims were in a car which was washed away off a bridge on the flooded nullah last evening.

In Rajasthan, five people died when their house collapsed in Phool Baroda village in Baran district due to incessant rains since early this morning that created flood-like situation in several areas in the state.

Several people are feared stranded in Chabra, Chipabarode, Kawai, Harnavadashahaji areas as the Parvan, Parwati, Ujjad and other rivers are overflowing after the rains.

The army was called in the flood-affected areas of Baran district as senior officials also rushed to the spot.

At least 24 people were airlifted in Baran district and nearby areas. Several villages are inundated as water has entered buildings, houses and a private power plant in Baran.

Baran and nearby areas have been witnessing heavy rains since yesterday.

Meanwhile, two youths were reported as having been swept away by strong current of water in Balapura Dam near Chipabarode town of Baran district. One of the youths was reportedly rescued hours later while the other is still missing and the search operation is underway.

The national capital experienced a humid day and the mercury too settled at two notches above normal.

"The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.9 degrees Celsius and minimum 27.6 degrees Celsius, both two notches above normal," a MeT official said adding the humidity levels oscillated between 85 and 60 per cent.

The rising water level of Ganga affected all the districts situated along the banks of the river in Bihar with riverbank areas of the districts bearing the brunt.

Ganga and five other rivers were flowing above danger mark in Patna, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar, Siwan, Bhojpur and Buxar districts.

More rain is likely to aggravate the flood-like situation in areas situated on the banks of the Ganga.