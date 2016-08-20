Home Nation

Pakistan isolated due to Modi's hard stand on terrorism: Naqvi

Naqvi also said Modi embodies the visions enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

By PTI

NADIAI: Accusing Pakistan of sponsoring subversive activities, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tough stand on terrorism has isolated the neighbouring country at the global level.

He also said Modi embodies the visions enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

"There will be no soft approach towards terrorism or separatism. Today, Pakistan, a sponsor of terrorism, has been isolated at the global level due to the Modi government's strong policy on national security," he said.

The Minister of State for Minority Affairs was speaking here in Kheda district at an event organised to mark 70 years of independence.

He praised Modi for taking India on the path of becoming a "Vishwa Guru" (world leader).

"The entire nation will remain indebted to Gujarat for giving Mahatma Gandhi (who led the freedom struggle), Sardar Patel (who unified the country) and Narendra Modi, who has led India on the path of becoming a 'Vishwa Guru'."

The BJP leader said Modi's vision was a combination of Gandhiji's concept of empowering the poor and Patel's policy for unity of the country.

"When Modi was Chief Minister, the world used to talk about 'Gujarat model of development,' and when Modi has become Prime Minister, the world is now talking about Indian model of development," he said.

He said the Prime Minister's thrust on "corruption-free and development-oriented" system has made "liaison offices operating at the times of Congress rule down their shutters".

"Previous governments (led by Congress) were indulging in a loot. But after Modi took over, power brokers had to down the shutters of their liaison offices," he said.

