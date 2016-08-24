Home Nation

30K more seats in IITs, government okays aptitude test

Council agreed to a national level aptitude test at the HSc level to help students seeking to join engineering.

Published: 24th August 2016 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2016 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The famed IITs are likely to open as many as 30,000 new seats in the next four to five years as a proposal in this regard got an in-principle approval of the IIT Council on Tuesday. The council also agreed to a national level aptitude test at the higher secondary level to help students seeking to join engineering programmes assess their capabilities.           

more.jpgEmerging from the almost eight hour meeting that was also attended by the IIT directors and chairmen, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the 23 IITs had been asked to evaluate their level of preparedness in the context of raising the seat strength. “At present, the issue before us is ensuring the ideal teacher-student ratio which is 1:15 at present. It should be 1:10 with the filling up of the vacant positions,” he said.

IITs have a total strength of 70,000 seats across B.Tech, M.Tech and research levels. The proposal is to raise it by 10,000 annually, thereby taking it to 1 lakh by 2020. The seat strength is expected to be raised by 4000 at the B.Tech level and by 6,0000 at the M.Tech and research level.

The council also deliberated in detail about a national level aptitude test, which could act as a screening test before enrolling students into the IITs. Sources in the Ministry said the modalitites were still being worked out. However, the test was not likely to have a bearing on admissions, some said.

Javadekar said they had focussed on improving the research environment in the IITs. Students migrate abroad for better research avenues; the aim of the government is to reverse the trend and ensure “brain gain and not brain drain”, he said.

To promote research in engineering institutes, the council also cleared a proposal to introduce “Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship” for students passing out of IITs. As per the proposal, the fellowship will be awarded to 1,000 students from the next academic year. The candidates would be selected by an evaluation committee who would study research project they wish to undertake. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp