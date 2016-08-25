Anmol Ratan 29 a Ph D student of Jawaharlal Nehru University accused of rape by a fellow student being produced at Patiala house court in New Delhi on Thursday after his surrender to police last night. | PTI

NEW DELHI: All India Student Association (AISA) expelled member Anmol Ratan was sent to judicial custody on Thursday , five days after a case of rape was registered against him by a Ph.d student at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Ratan, accused of raping a 28-year-old fellow student was the judicial custody by a Delhi magisterial court.

The court also directed jail authorities to provide him proper medical facilities after he submitted that he was suffering from heart ailment accused of raping a first-year Ph.D student on August 20, had surrendered before the police last night, hours after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate.

The victim in her complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) police station had said she had posted on her Facebook that she wanted to watch a movie and had asked if anyone had its CD. Ratan apparently messaged her saying he had a copy.

Later, he picked her up and on the pretext of giving her the CD and took her to Brahamputra Hostel, where he stayed. There he allegedly offered her a spiked drink and raped her.

Ratan, was expelled from the association after being accused of rape.