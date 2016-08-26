Home Nation

Watchman held for molesting girl students on school premises

A 35-year-old watchman of a civic school here has been arrested for allegedly molesting two 10-year-old girl students on the premises of the school, police said today.

Published: 26th August 2016 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2016 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THANE: A 35-year-old watchman of a civic school here has been arrested for allegedly molesting two 10-year-old girl students on the premises of the school, police said today.

"Vikas Chavan was arrested last night on the complaint lodged by parents of the girls," said inspector M D Jadhav of Kopri police station.

The girls are students of Class V in Thane Municipal Corporation School no. 16 in city.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on August 22 when Chavan closed mouths of the girls with his hands and took them to his room on the school premises.

"He locked the room from inside and allegedly showed the girls obscene videos on his mobile phone and touched their private parts," said Jadhav.

Police said Chavan also tried to shoot video of the girls and when they resisted he threatened them with dire consequences.

The girls later confided in their parents about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged with police.

Chavan was produced before a magistrate today, who remanded him in police custody until August 31.

He has been booked under various sections of IPC and of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp