Watchman held for molesting girl students on school premises

THANE: A 35-year-old watchman of a civic school here has been arrested for allegedly molesting two 10-year-old girl students on the premises of the school, police said today.

"Vikas Chavan was arrested last night on the complaint lodged by parents of the girls," said inspector M D Jadhav of Kopri police station.

The girls are students of Class V in Thane Municipal Corporation School no. 16 in city.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on August 22 when Chavan closed mouths of the girls with his hands and took them to his room on the school premises.

"He locked the room from inside and allegedly showed the girls obscene videos on his mobile phone and touched their private parts," said Jadhav.

Police said Chavan also tried to shoot video of the girls and when they resisted he threatened them with dire consequences.

The girls later confided in their parents about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged with police.

Chavan was produced before a magistrate today, who remanded him in police custody until August 31.

He has been booked under various sections of IPC and of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.