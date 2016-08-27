Home Nation

7 killed in Uttar Pradesh road accident

Seven persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh\'s Ambedkarnagar district when their vehicle was hit head on by a tractor.

Published: 27th August 2016 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2016 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

LUCKNOW: Seven persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar district when their vehicle was hit head on by a tractor, police said.

The condition of one of the injured is stated to be "very critical".

An officer told IANS that Haji Vakeel Ahmad, resident of Nariyaon village in Jehangirganj was very unwell and his family (all seated in a Scorpio) were taking him to a hospital in Lucknow when the accident occurred.

When the Scorpio was around a curve, it was hit head on by the speeding tractor. 

Six were killed on the spot while three were rushed to a nearby medical facility where one person succumbed to his injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp