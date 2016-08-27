7 killed in Uttar Pradesh road accident

LUCKNOW: Seven persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar district when their vehicle was hit head on by a tractor, police said.



The condition of one of the injured is stated to be "very critical".



An officer told IANS that Haji Vakeel Ahmad, resident of Nariyaon village in Jehangirganj was very unwell and his family (all seated in a Scorpio) were taking him to a hospital in Lucknow when the accident occurred.



When the Scorpio was around a curve, it was hit head on by the speeding tractor.



Six were killed on the spot while three were rushed to a nearby medical facility where one person succumbed to his injuries.